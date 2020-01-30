|
|
Margaret Stam nee Burfield, 67, of Zion, IL passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Waukegan, IL. Margaret was born on April 27, 1952 in Waukegan, IL to William and Margaret Burfield. She was a member of Lakeview Church. Margaret is survived by her sisters, Norma (Melvin) Dibbles and Susan (Sokhon) Oun; brother, Steve (Sara) Burfield; nieces and nephews, Tammie Burfield, Tanya Burfield, Tina Burfield, Laura Tetzlaff, Mishelle Oun, Randy Oun, Steven Burfield Jr. and Jerry Anderson; and great-nieces, Kiri Oun, Cadence Oun and Khloe Tetzlaff. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny Burfield and Michael Burfield; and sister, Bonnie Burfield. The family would like to extend an extra loving thank you to Margaret's neighbors Lisa and Mike for everything they have done for her. Thank you to hospital staff and doctors that took care of her. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Lakeview Church, 1821 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 30, 2020