|
|
Margery (Marge) Del Sitz, age 79 of Beach Park, IL, passed away on September 13th, 2019. She was born October 21st, 1939 in the city of Chicago, IL to mother, Delcia Catemis and father, Christ Catemis. She was sister to her older brother, Robert. Marge was a devoted and loving partner and spouse to her husband Walter Sitz for 53 years. Their journey together in life started while working in the same school in 1962, Hawthorn Middle School. They were married shortly thereafter on June 18th 1966 at a local farmhouse in Vernon Hills and started their family. Marge was an incredible educator for over 35 years. Trained at National Louis University, she started her teaching career at Hawthorn school in Vernon Hills, but spent most of it teaching kindergarten through 2nd grade at Millburn elementary in Wadsworth, IL. Marge or Mrs. Sitz as her students called her, taught so many children and helped them to become better students, but more importantly, better people. She changed the lives of those she taught and her dedication and devotion to her students, school and community was clear in the memories shared by former students, colleagues and friends through the years. Marge is survived by her caring husband Walter, three devoted sons: David, Brian, and Richard, three amazing daughter-in-laws Margaret (David), Kimberly (Brian), and Sarah (Richard), and six grandchildren: Lauren, Julia, Madeline, Andrew, Emma, and Nora and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days at Vista Medical Center and the rest of her care team. A Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with a Service at 6:00 P.M. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Interment will be private for the family. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019