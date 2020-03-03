|
|
Margery M. Fries (nee Struna), 91 years old of Waukegan, Illinois passed away on February 28th, 2020. Marge was born on September 19, 1928 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Albert and Mary Struna. Marge retired from Nosco Inc. and enjoyed her retirement by spending time with her family, traveling, baking, and "driving all over the country."
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" of whom she was married to for over 50 years, two sons, Jim and Tom, and three brothers, Alby, John, and Bill.
Survivors include two sons Steve (Mary Jo) Fries and Tim Fries. She is also survived by three grandchildren Brian (Becky) Fries, Becky (John) Guynn, and Beth Fries, four great-grandchildren, Brenden and Alexis Fries and Charlotte and Eli Guynn and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St Patrick Church 15000 Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth,Il. with Father James Merold officiating. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, Il. There will be no visitation.
We would like to thank the entire Memory Care staff at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst and the Transitions Hospice Team for your compassion and care you showed Marge. Your kindness to her did not go unnoticed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Marge's memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Peterson & Patch Funeral Home in Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020