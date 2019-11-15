Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Christian Center
2600 Lewis Avenue
Zion, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Christian Center
2600 Lewis Avenue
Zion, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Ash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Ann Ash


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Ann Ash Obituary
Margie Ann Ash, 81, of Beach Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Margie was born January 8, 1938 in Benham, Kentucky to William B. and Mabel Prewitt. She married the love of her life, Thomas Ash in Harlan, Kentucky, and moved to Illinois to begin and raise their family. She was a member of Trinity Christian Center in Zion, Illinois. Margie's love for people and involvement and influence with the community from kids in Bogota, South America to first responders in her home town is too vast to list. She had a passion for prayer and love for God always set her course. She was greatly loved and will be missed. One word that describes Margie is "magnificent". She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Ash; children, Thomas L. (Ketty) Ash, Donna (Terry) Kruse; and Stephanie Spiller (Charlie Smith); grandchildren, Katrina Kruse, Jared Ash, Natalie Kruse, Kristin Ash, Joshua Ash, Jessica Kruse, Seth Ellis, Evan Ellis, D.J. Spiller; great-grandchildren, Alahna M. Lundberg, Madison M. Ash, Scout A. Ash, and Enrique I. Rivera; siblings, Billy Prewitt, Charles Prewitt, Pat Czaplicki, Truman Prewitt, and Sue Loyd. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Prewitt, Mabel Prewitt, and her brother, Jack Prewitt. A Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Christian Center, 2600 Lewis Avenue, Zion, Illinois 60099. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie's name to Trinity Christian Church Missions 2600 Lewis Avenue, Zion, Illinois 60099. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -