Margie Ann Ash, 81, of Beach Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Margie was born January 8, 1938 in Benham, Kentucky to William B. and Mabel Prewitt. She married the love of her life, Thomas Ash in Harlan, Kentucky, and moved to Illinois to begin and raise their family. She was a member of Trinity Christian Center in Zion, Illinois. Margie's love for people and involvement and influence with the community from kids in Bogota, South America to first responders in her home town is too vast to list. She had a passion for prayer and love for God always set her course. She was greatly loved and will be missed. One word that describes Margie is "magnificent". She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Ash; children, Thomas L. (Ketty) Ash, Donna (Terry) Kruse; and Stephanie Spiller (Charlie Smith); grandchildren, Katrina Kruse, Jared Ash, Natalie Kruse, Kristin Ash, Joshua Ash, Jessica Kruse, Seth Ellis, Evan Ellis, D.J. Spiller; great-grandchildren, Alahna M. Lundberg, Madison M. Ash, Scout A. Ash, and Enrique I. Rivera; siblings, Billy Prewitt, Charles Prewitt, Pat Czaplicki, Truman Prewitt, and Sue Loyd. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Prewitt, Mabel Prewitt, and her brother, Jack Prewitt. A Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Christian Center, 2600 Lewis Avenue, Zion, Illinois 60099. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie's name to Trinity Christian Church Missions 2600 Lewis Avenue, Zion, Illinois 60099. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 15, 2019