Marguerite Theresa Gaa, 90 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Village at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst. She was born February 16, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (nèe Cahill) Reilley. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Chicago and on September 30, 1950, she married the late Donald Arthur Gaa, Sr. They settled in Antioch in 1952 and they were both very proud and longtime residents of the Antioch community. She is survived by her sons, Donald A. Jr. (Nancy), James (Paula), William (Doreen); her 7 grandchildren, Keri Bachelli, Christyn Gaa, Catherine Montero, Cheryl Miller, Brian Gaa, Margaret Lopez, Laura Gaa and great-grandchildren, Raelin Bachelli and Enrique Montero; her brother, James (Anne) Reilley and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Don, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jane (Mario) Rubinelli. Funeral Services 9:15 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 from the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002 to St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St. Antioch. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM. Interment will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Marguerite at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 28, 2019