Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Colon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Colon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Colon Obituary
Maria Colon, 64 of Sevierville, TN. passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home.She was born on January 5, 1955 in Waukegan, Illinois.Maria is survived by her father, Luis Sotomayor, her brother Hector (Angie) Colon, her sister, Iris Colon, her nephews; Jason (Dalymar) Colon, and D.J. Colon, her nieces; Cassie Colon, and Dominique Colon, her great nephew, Xander Colon, her dog, Cocoa and many cousins.She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Sotomayor and her sister Dianel Reid.Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m at the funeral home. Fr. James Merold will officiate.Burial will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now