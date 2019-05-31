|
Maria Colon, 64 of Sevierville, TN. passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home.She was born on January 5, 1955 in Waukegan, Illinois.Maria is survived by her father, Luis Sotomayor, her brother Hector (Angie) Colon, her sister, Iris Colon, her nephews; Jason (Dalymar) Colon, and D.J. Colon, her nieces; Cassie Colon, and Dominique Colon, her great nephew, Xander Colon, her dog, Cocoa and many cousins.She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Sotomayor and her sister Dianel Reid.Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m at the funeral home. Fr. James Merold will officiate.Burial will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 31, 2019