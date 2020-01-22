Home

Maria Del Carmen Ortiz De Meza Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria Del Carmen Ortiz De Meza on January 18, 2020.

Maria is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Felipe Santiago Meza Muñoz, her parents Vincente and Dionicia Ortiz. She is survived by her daughters Emelina (Maximiliano) Murillo and Gilsa Pereira, including her sons Miguel Angel, Mario and Oscar Meza as well as numerous other relatives.

All relatives and friends are invited to the wake at Peterson and Patch Funeral Home located at 408 North Sheridan, Waukegan on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 5-8 PM. There will be a funeral service at 10:00 AM the following day on Friday at Light and Grace Baptist Church located at 560 Belvidere Road in Waukegan. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, please visit www.waukeganfunerals.com for the full obituary.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
