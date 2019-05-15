Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan
1521 Washington Street
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-3730
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan
1521 Washington Street
Waukegan, IL 60085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Jimenez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Jimenez Obituary
Maria A. Jimenez, 69, of Waukegan, passed away on May 13, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was a member at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo Dia where she met many life long friends. Maria was an amazing cook, she enjoyed listening to music and cleaning. She was always well dressed; loved wearing lipstick and heels. Maria is survived by her three children, Jose Angel Alers, Juan Jose Alers, and Marlene Torres; eight grand daughters; four grandsons; two great grand daughters; one great grandson; one sister and three brothers; daughter in law Brenda Alers; extended family and numerous friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother. Visitation for Maria will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan, IL 60085. Funeral service will be held at San Sebastian Memorial in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico on Tuesday May 21, 2019, with burial to follow Wednesday, May 22, 2019. For more information please call, (847) 623-3730.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now