Maria A. Jimenez, 69, of Waukegan, passed away on May 13, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was a member at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo Dia where she met many life long friends. Maria was an amazing cook, she enjoyed listening to music and cleaning. She was always well dressed; loved wearing lipstick and heels. Maria is survived by her three children, Jose Angel Alers, Juan Jose Alers, and Marlene Torres; eight grand daughters; four grandsons; two great grand daughters; one great grandson; one sister and three brothers; daughter in law Brenda Alers; extended family and numerous friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother. Visitation for Maria will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan, IL 60085. Funeral service will be held at San Sebastian Memorial in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico on Tuesday May 21, 2019, with burial to follow Wednesday, May 22, 2019. For more information please call, (847) 623-3730. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 15, 2019