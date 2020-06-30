María Martha García González, 60, passed away peacefully on June 23, of Cystic Fibrosis, which she was diagnosed with at a very young age, in Waukegan, Illinois. Martha was born on February 23, 1960, to Vicente and Aurelia Garcia, in Mexico City, Mexico. She was a very happy, fun loving, vibrant, warm hearted, caring and generous women who exuded positivity and seldomly said no. Whose home was always open and all were welcomed.In 1977 her parents immigrated to the US when she was 17, bring her along with her siblings, arriving in Waukegan. Throughout the years she learned to speak English. However, only being able to speak Spanish, she began to work ASAP!! The inability to communicate didn't stop her. She worked several jobs in her life from cleaning homes, to assembly line work, to quality control, to manufacturing sterile equipment for a major health industry company.Martha was quite adventurous as a young woman and somehow managed to stay out of trouble. She enjoyed going to the Aragon Ballroom (in Chicago) and other venues to catch her favorite bands, or as she would call it "Al Baile". She would also play "Leader of the pack", when she would load up mom and dad's car, and take her siblings for numerous joyrides. She had three beautiful children whom she adored and fell in love with from the moment of their birth. Throughout her life she had several interests but it wasn't till later in life that she developed some of them into hobbies. She would do various crafts from birthday, wedding and tabletop ornaments, to festive and holiday decorations, to crocheting, but was not limited to only that, she too considered spoiling her grandkids a hobby.Martha is survived by her 3 children, Salvador (Fatima) Garcia, Gabriela (Alfredo) Shomar, Alvaro García; 3 grandchildren, Sashenka Solis, Yobanka Garcia, Gabriel Shomar; siblings, 5 brothers and 3 sisters, 3 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law; 11 nephews, 8 nieces, 7 great-nephews, 4 great-nieces; many loving cousins, nieces/nephews-in-law, and countless friends,Preceded in death by, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents; parents, Vicente García Gómez, 2004, Aurelia González Zermeño, 2010; paternal, and maternal aunts and uncles.Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 9-10 am at Most Blessed Trinity Parish 405 Keller Ave. Waukegan, Illinois 60085, with funeral mass beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd. Libertyville, Illinois 60048. Arrangements are under the care of The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, for more information please call, (847) 623-3730.Martha asks that no one mourn her death instead drink a can of Pepsi in her honor because that was her favorite drink. She would say, Pepsi is my blood, if they could give it to me as an IV(intravenous) I'd be so happy. Enjoy dinner at Olive Garden and think and reminisce of her, because that was her favorite. And finally, if you're comfortable in wearing white to the services, please do so, because she wants us all to celebrate her life and put the "Fun" in FUNeral.