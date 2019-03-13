|
|
Maria (Louise Dorsey) McNulty, age 87, of Waukegan, IL passed away on March 7, 2019 at Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, IL.She was born March 19, 1931 in Waukegan, IL.Maria is survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019