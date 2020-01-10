|
Marian Evelyn Budnik (nee Anderson), 84, passed away December 20, 2019. Marian was born January 15, 1935 to Axel and Selma Anderson in Ironwood, Michigan. She was a resident of Waukegan, Illinois for 60 years. She retired from Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, Illinois with 15 years as a civilian employee in office records and 3 years with the recruits. She was also employed at East Campus High School for 3 years as a Study Hall Monitor and at A. J. Katzenmaier Elementary School in North Chicago, Illinois as a clerk and teacher's aide with the Title IV Program. Her hobbies were playing the organ, gardening and planting flowers, inside and outside of the home. She also enjoyed writing articles in the News-Sun (Letters to the Editor). She also spent time at the Senior Citizens Park Place. Marian is survived by three daughters, Brenda M. Kunz of Genoa City, Wisconsin, Deborah Faro of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Paula (Tom) Becker of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; three sons, Warren (Hye Suk) Budnik of Tacoma, Washington, Dale Budnik of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Jeff (Lita) Budnik of Henderson, Nevada; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her fiancé, Waitman "Harold" Egnor; her parents, Selma and Axel Anderson of Ironwood, Michigan and her sister, Lorraine M. Oliver. Funeral Services were private for family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020