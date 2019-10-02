|
Marian "Honey" Lynn (Corbett) of Beach Park. Born 3/31/33 in Boston, MA. Retired from Abbott Labs in 1995 after 21 years of service. Survived by her children Chuck (Marie) Ross of W.VA, Mark (Debbie) Ross-Corbett of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Jodi (Jim) Falotico of Lake Geneva, WI; Step-children Laura Fischer Saldivar of Beach Park, Dawn (Craig) Maier of Spring Grove, and Nick Lynn Jr. of Spring Grove; 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Lynn Sr., her parents, 2 sisters, stepdaughters Barbara Clark and Dawn Doetsch, and her step grandson Joey Fischer. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to sew and enjoyed lunching with her Red Hat, Co-Ed Seniors and Women's Club ladies. Her telephone was an important part of her social life – keeping in touch with her many friends near and far. There will be a visitation at Our Lady of Humility Church from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral mass on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to OLH Church would be appreciated.
