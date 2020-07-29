1/1
Marianne Klocker Smith
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Klocker Smith, 65, of Vernon Hills, passed peacefully on July 9.

Mrs. Smith was born Feb. 21, 1955, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and grew up in Skokie, IL. She was the youngest child of the late Harry and Helen Klocker.

Older siblings, Mike, Bob, and Kathy were thrilled with the birth of Marianne, saying they "doted" on their new little sister.

A cheerful and upbeat child, Mrs. Smith attended grade school at the now-closed St. Peter Catholic School in Skokie and was a cheerleader in seventh and eighth grade. After graduating from Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette in 1973, Mrs. Smith majored in elementary education at St. Norbert College and graduated in 1977.

"She was the sweetest girl and very happy," oldest brother Mike Klocker said. "She was always very welcoming and relatable." Even though there was a 10-year age difference, Mrs. Smith and Mr. Klocker were close and their families stayed close as their daughters grew up.

"They always felt like they could talk to Aunt Marianne. She had good ideas for them, she just had a good head on her shoulders. Spoke simple truths. She was a really good mom."

While in college, she met her future husband, Glenn B. Smith, on a blind date. Even though she was in college and Smith away in the Navy, they continued their courtship through love letters. He was instantly smitten with her, calling her his "North Star." She married the love of her life on Sept. 30, 1978, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL.

Known for her sweet disposition and kind heart, Mrs. Smith was very welcoming to others. She valued family, was a "fantastic cook," Mr. Smith said, and she hosted holiday feasts where the family gathered.

While raising two daughters, Jennifer and Kate, Mrs. Smith worked in accounts payable and receivable for several local companies, but her real passion was being a stay-at-home mom. When her husband had to work long hours, Mrs. Smith kept the family running on schedule. "She made our house a home," Mr. Smith said. Her whole world lit up when she spent time with their four grandchildren, Mr. Smith noted. "She enjoyed being with our grandchildren, taking care of them. She was great with our daughters, our grandchildren."

Besides Mr. Smith, Mrs. Smith is survived by children, Jennifer (Marc) Zider and Kate (George) Zasadil; four grandchildren, Jake, Josh and Jonah Zider, and Kara Zasadil; brothers, Michael (Helene) Klocker, Robert (Teresa) Klocker; and sister, Kathleen Oroni; along with nieces and nephews, Paul, Susan, Laura, Daniel, Dennis, Nancy, and Ellen.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington, IL. Face masks will be required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 460, Washington, DC 20037, the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-692, favorite charities, or Masses.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 28, 2020
Glenn, I’m so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers sent for you all.
Hugh Gallarneau
Friend
July 28, 2020
My sincere Condolences to you and your family my friend.
Brian Solesky
Friend
July 28, 2020
Kate Zasadil
Daughter
July 28, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Glenn Smith Family.
Peter Lederer
Friend
July 28, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Glenn Smith Family.
Peter Lederer
Friend
July 28, 2020
Glenn and Family, So sorry to hear about this loss of a wonderful Wife, Mother and truly beautiful person, Marianne. God Bless you all during this time. Always your friend Wally
Wallace Grist
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Mom- I miss you SO much. It's funny... you'd be the person I would call in an instant during a time like this, but now this grief is for you :( You always knew what to say and advice to give in any kind of trying time. I am forever thankful for that. There is not a moment that goes by where I do not think of you-- of your memory, your love, your kindness, and now, what you're doing up there in Heaven. I only wish I had more time with you to express how grateful I am for you as my mom; my guiding light, my friend. Please do not be shy to show us you are around us all. George, Kara and I adore you and love you-- forever and ever, mom. You are so missed.

Love,
Kate, George and Kara
Kate , Kara and George Zasadil
Daughter
July 28, 2020
Glenn, I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family.
Dario Fioretti-Frank
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Oh i am so sorry to hear of the passing of your wonderful wife. My condolences to you and your family Glenn ( LT.) It is painful losing a loved one and may God keep your family strong in this time of sadness. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Take care.
Tyra
July 28, 2020
God has a new angel!
I have been with Glenn& Marianne since day one when Glenn & I met her & her friend Diane at Barnaby's for pizza. It was love at 1st site with Glenn. I had the honor of being his best man on his most Joy filled day of his life,marrying his true love! God bless Marianne,Glenn,Jen& Kate.
All my love,
Mike
Mike Stephen
Friend
July 28, 2020
Glenn I am so very sorry for your loss!! May God be with you and your family now and always!! Thinking of you!! ~Liz from LCSO
Elizabeth Reed
Coworker
July 27, 2020
May you rest in peace knowing that your heart touched so many. Never forgotten and always remembered.
George Kinsley
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved