Marianne Klocker Smith, 65, of Vernon Hills, passed peacefully on July 9.



Mrs. Smith was born Feb. 21, 1955, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and grew up in Skokie, IL. She was the youngest child of the late Harry and Helen Klocker.



Older siblings, Mike, Bob, and Kathy were thrilled with the birth of Marianne, saying they "doted" on their new little sister.



A cheerful and upbeat child, Mrs. Smith attended grade school at the now-closed St. Peter Catholic School in Skokie and was a cheerleader in seventh and eighth grade. After graduating from Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette in 1973, Mrs. Smith majored in elementary education at St. Norbert College and graduated in 1977.



"She was the sweetest girl and very happy," oldest brother Mike Klocker said. "She was always very welcoming and relatable." Even though there was a 10-year age difference, Mrs. Smith and Mr. Klocker were close and their families stayed close as their daughters grew up.



"They always felt like they could talk to Aunt Marianne. She had good ideas for them, she just had a good head on her shoulders. Spoke simple truths. She was a really good mom."



While in college, she met her future husband, Glenn B. Smith, on a blind date. Even though she was in college and Smith away in the Navy, they continued their courtship through love letters. He was instantly smitten with her, calling her his "North Star." She married the love of her life on Sept. 30, 1978, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL.



Known for her sweet disposition and kind heart, Mrs. Smith was very welcoming to others. She valued family, was a "fantastic cook," Mr. Smith said, and she hosted holiday feasts where the family gathered.



While raising two daughters, Jennifer and Kate, Mrs. Smith worked in accounts payable and receivable for several local companies, but her real passion was being a stay-at-home mom. When her husband had to work long hours, Mrs. Smith kept the family running on schedule. "She made our house a home," Mr. Smith said. Her whole world lit up when she spent time with their four grandchildren, Mr. Smith noted. "She enjoyed being with our grandchildren, taking care of them. She was great with our daughters, our grandchildren."



Besides Mr. Smith, Mrs. Smith is survived by children, Jennifer (Marc) Zider and Kate (George) Zasadil; four grandchildren, Jake, Josh and Jonah Zider, and Kara Zasadil; brothers, Michael (Helene) Klocker, Robert (Teresa) Klocker; and sister, Kathleen Oroni; along with nieces and nephews, Paul, Susan, Laura, Daniel, Dennis, Nancy, and Ellen.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington, IL. Face masks will be required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 460, Washington, DC 20037, the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-692, favorite charities, or Masses.





