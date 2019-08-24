|
|
Marica Edwards, 70, of Gurnee, IL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 1, 1948, in Waukegan, IL, to George and Eleanor Zdanowicz. Marcia grew up in North Chicago where she attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and North Chicago HS. After graduating from nursing school, Marcia began her career at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago. She loved being a nurse and worked there until her retirement. Marcia truly enjoyed caring for the veterans that served our great country. She was a well-respected and beloved nurse within the Waukegan and North Chicago communities.
Marcia loved to travel; she often travelled with her family and friends. She was able to visit various sites, enjoy activities, and explore many shops along the way. Marcia took tremendous pride in tending to her garden; she grew beautiful flowers that will continue to be enjoyed. She also loved baking, especially during the holidays.
Marcia leaves behind her husband, Tom; children, Christie (Tim) Hall, Paul Burkitt, Julie Mandzij, Gary (Kim) Edwards, Janet (Craig) Meeson; niece, Stacie (John) Garcia; grandchildren, Morgaine (Brian), Mallory (Eric), Samantha, Sawyer, Ashlynne, Sydney, Isaiah, and Alyssa; great grandchildren, Luke and Haley, and great niece Olivia.
Memorial Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-7pm, visitation is directly followed by Service at 7pm at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019