Marie Emilie Miller
1927 - 2020
Marie Emilie Miller, 93, of Lansing, Iowa died peacefully Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa. Marie was born August 15, 1927 to Ture and Julia (Johansson) Toll in Waukegan, Illinois. She graduated from Waukegan High School and attended nursing school. Marie was a very proud member of the Swedish Glee Club while she lived in Waukegan and Grayslake. Marie was united in marriage with Merritt Day Jr. on February 14, 1947. They saw much of the USA while Merritt was in the service. They later divorced. Marie was united in marriage with George Miller on July 26, 1969. They moved to Holcombe, Wisconsin after George retired, where they golfed, went dancing once a week and Marie was the leader of the Lutheran Church Ladies Auxiliary. She was very active and lived her life to the fullest. She was known to be a "World Famous" shopper and few could keep up with her. After the death of George on November 28, 2002, Marie moved to Lansing, Iowa. Surviving Marie are her children, Charles "Butch" (Beverly) Day of Delavan, Wisconsin, Merritt "Bob" (Mona) Day III of Lansing, Iowa and Raenelle Russell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-children, Donna Cuilla of Bristol, Wisconsin and Dean Miller of Hudson, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Betsy) Toll of Surprise, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her two husbands, Merritt Day, Jr. and George Miller; grandson, Merritt Day IV; stepson Dennis Miller; sister, Elaine "Trudy" Close; brother, Theodore Toll; and her parents, Ture and Julia Toll. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring.


Published in News Sun on Nov. 9, 2020.
1 entry
November 7, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Miller Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
