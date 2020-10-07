Marie Louise Crutchfield, 90 years old of Lake Villa, IL and Barefoot Bay, FL passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born May 31, 1930 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Pierre and Wilhelmina (nèe Smeassart) Claessens. On March 31, 1951, Maire married William C. Crutchfield in Chicago, IL and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2000. She spent her career as the Director of Data Processing at Victory Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. Marie was active in her community She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Barefoot Bay Unit #366, the Lake Villa Lions Club, a Charter member of the World War II Museum, the VFW, Moose Lodge and a longtime parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Lake Villa.
Marie is survived by her 5 sons, William (Pat), Gregory (Joy), James (Karen), Robert, Steven (Dee); her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her nephew, Tom Van Den Abell; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dominick (Mary) Van Den Abell.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 with Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL 60046. Entombment will immediately follow in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory are appreciated to the Lake Villa Lions Club. Please sign the online guestbook for Marie at www.strangfh.com
