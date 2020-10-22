Marie Sylvia Zelenik, 98, peacefully passed away on October 14, 2020. She was a longtime resident of North Chicago, IL, and in her later years, Gurnee, IL. Marie was born on April 30, 1922 to Austrian Immigrants, Joseph and Frances Drassler, who traveled as youths from Europe to Ellis Island, NY, to begin a new life in the United States.



In her youth, Marie was a very active member of the Mother of God Church sodality KSKJ. She was also on the Mother of God women's basketball team. Her team traveled downstate to compete in the state finals, an achievement she was proud of.



Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, John "Pushbutton" Zelenik; brothers, Henry Drassler, Stanley Drassler, and Frank "Mungo" Drassler; and her sister, Josephine Hrutka.



She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Nichols (Sterling), Joan Alexander, and Judy Joy; grandchildren, Jonathan Joy (Beth), Jennifer Gilbert (Raymond), and Emily Nichols; great grandchildren, Lauren Gilbert, Carter Joy, and Kendall Joy.



Marie lived her long life as a giving and caring person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Funeral services will take place privately. The family has been assisted by Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.





