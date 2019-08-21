|
Marietta Webb, 84, of Kenosha passed away on Friday August 16, 2019.
Marietta was born on December 11, 1934 in Waukegan Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry & Shirley (Rose) Kaplan. She was educated in the schools of North Chicago. Marietta married Dale Webb on January 16, 1955 in North Chicago. Marietta was employed at Abbott Labs for many years.
Survivors include three children; Hershel (Janice) Webb of Wausau, Pamela Guzman of Zion, and David Webb of Pleasant Prairie; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Marietta was preceded in death by her brother Phillip Kaplan.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019