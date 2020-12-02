Marigene Kennedy (née Krikorian), 85, passed away on November 26th, 2020 at the Bickford of Gurnee, Illinois after a brief battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Marigene was born on July 11, 1935 in Waukegan, IL to her late parents, Mugger and Sylvia Krikorian. Marigene is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald H. Kennedy; daughter Terri (Robert) Grasty; and son Christopher Kennedy. She also leaves behind her granddaughters, Sarah (Benjamin) Grasty-Prueitt and Jessica Grasty; nieces and nephews, Susan (Tyson) Rickher, James (Hilary) Rickher, Barbara (Jeffrey) Mondeik, Michael Rickher; grand-nieces Sasha & Apolonia Arteaga and Aleksandra Rickher, grand-nephew, Carter Rickher, as well as countless other close family and friends who all loved Marigene deeply.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Rickher and brother-in-law, Charles Rickher; aunts, Lucille Zens, Alice Thielmann, and Virginia George; uncles Paul and Henry Gourekian.
Marigene was fortunate to have found near-lifelong friends in Jean Bauman and Nancy Tippet. After graduating high school, Marigene attended Carroll College in Wisconsin before beginning her career at Cyclone Fence where she and Donald met. Marigene eventually moved to Abbott Laboratories where she took a secretarial position, then worked her way up to accountant before retiring in 1985.
Marigene's family takes some comfort knowing that she no longer has to suffer through the cruel, indiscriminate effects of Alzheimer's and is now at peace. We also implore that everyone continue to wear masks and keep distance, so as to ensure we can all keep each other safe during these uncertain times. Her family would like to extend their tremendous gratitude to Heartland Hospice for their care and support of Marigene towards the end of her life.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Marigene's memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org/
) or the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (https://www.nfid.org/
).
Rest-in-peace, Magnolia.