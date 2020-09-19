1/1
Marilyn C. Bogdala
1930 - 2020
Marilyn C. Bogdala, 89, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, WI.

Marilyn was born November 29, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI. She was raised in Lake Bluff, IL, moved to Waukegan, IL, and raised her family in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Marilyn graduated from Lake Forest High School, she was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waukegan, then transferred to Lakeside Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI. Marilyn married Frank Bogdala on October 1, 1949. She was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, member of the Rescue Squad Pleasant Prairie, and was a volunteer at Kenosha Hospital. She loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Carol Wendorf, and Scott Bogdala; grandchildren, Kristopher, Kurt, Shawn, Mark, Suzanne, and Scott; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Debra Lynn, and Marilyn Debra; husband, Frank Jr.; son, Robert; sister, Nancy; and her mother and father.

A grave side service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Northshore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice have been suggested. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Northshore Garden of Memories
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
