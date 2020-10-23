1/1
Marilyn Helen Fredrickson
1929 - 2020
Marilyn Helen Fredrickson (nee Maiden), 91, passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2020 in Lake Bluff Illinois. Marilyn was born in Libertyville, IL in 1929 to Emily and Albert Maiden. She lived most of her life in Libertyville and Gurnee, IL and enjoyed a long and full retirement after many years as a real estate broker in Lake County. Marilyn is survived by her four children, Donna (Guy) Flaschner, Debby (Richard) Welton, Don Shannon Jr. (Lisa) and Richard Shannon (Mario Arnaez); her sister, Marsha ( Ray) Newell; brother Al "Butch" (Sue) Maiden; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Marilyn's husband Morton Fredrickson preceded her in death as did her sister Marjory "Margie" Victor. Marilyn was extremely proud of her career in real estate that began in the 1960's and extended over thirty years. A successful businessperson and power-house salesperson, together with her husband Mort she owned a real estate firm in Libertyville for many years. In her professional life she would want to be remembered as a woman who persevered when presented with any challenge and most of all as a skilled salesperson. Skills that she developed early in life growing up in her parent's hardware store. Marilyn enjoyed an active social life with friends and family, enjoying time spent with her children and their families. She was a regular at weekly coffee groups at Libertyville restaurants and always enjoyed catching up with the group. She was never one to be shy about starting a conversation with anyone at any time and she genuinely enjoyed meeting new people. Marilyn had a generous spirit and touched many people with her generosity. Marilyn enjoyed spending time at her Ft. Myers, FL home over many years with Mort who she described as the "light of her life" and the many friendships they developed over the years. These included her dear friend Marilyn Ladehoff who preceded her in death. They also enjoyed travelling with trips to the Caribbean and Las Vegas. Marilyn wished for the following to be shared upon her passing:

I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times and laughing times

And bright and sunny days.

I'd like the tears of those who grieve,

To dry before the sun

Of happy memories that I leave

When life is done.

Afterglow by Helen Lowrie Marshall

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a small graveside service is planned. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; for information, call 847-571-7719.



Published in News Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
