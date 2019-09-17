|
Marilyn P. Schumann, 78, passed away September 13, 2019. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Schumann Sr. She is survived by her 3 children, Richard (Amy) Schumann, Deborah (Kevin) Odom, Robert (Kelly) Schumann Jr. and sister Sharon Price. She was a devoted mother and friend and she will be dearly missed. Marilyn loved to garden and was a member of the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardner's program for 13 years. Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her husband. Inurnment will be private at Warren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Marilyn's honor to her 2 favorite charities: Kindred Kitties and Safe Harbor Humane Society located in Kenosha WI.
Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019