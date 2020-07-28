1/
Marilynn A. (Grimsic) Bittner
Marilynn A. (Grimsic) Bittner, age 83, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in Zion, IL surrounded by family. She was born July 19, 1936 to the late Joseph Grimsic Sr. and Genevive (Welsch) Zwicke. Marilynn grew up in North Chicago and graduated from Waukegan Township High School before marrying the love of her life, Richard A. Bittner, on October 22,1952. They were married for 50 years up until Richard's passing in 2002.

She enjoyed a fulfilling life and took great pleasure in raising her four daughters and watching many of her grandchildren in her home. She was affectionately known as "Honey" by everyone after she was given that nickname by her first grandchild. Marilynn and Richard enjoyed motorcycle trips, snowmobile runs up north, cross-country vacations, operating Carter's motel in Wisconsin Dells, and belonged to a camping club for many years.

Marilynn is survived by her daughters, Linda (Steven) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells, WI; Kathy (Nelson) Flood of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and Karen (Ernest) Roberts of Zion, IL. Beloved grandmother of Richard, Jamie, Ricky, Eric, James, Katie, Tara, Ryne, and Raymond who altogether had 16 great-grandchildren. She will forever be cherished by her family and many friends including lifelong best friend Mitzi DeFilippis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Grimsic Sr. and Genevive (Welsch) Zwicke; brother, Joseph (Joann) Grimsic Jr.; husband, Richard Bittner; daughter, Cindy Bittner; and grandson, Patrick Boyland Jr.

At a later date, the family will hold Mass at Our Lady of Humility parish in Beach Park, IL followed by a celebration of life.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928


Published in News Sun on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
