Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church
2401 Argonne Dr.
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church
2401 Argonne Dr.
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilynn Blye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilynn R. Blye


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilynn R. Blye Obituary
Marilynn R. Blye, age 76, of Racine, WI passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI.

She was born February 24, 1943 in Waukegan, IL.

Marilynn is survived by a son, Alfred L. Blye and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Dr., North Chicago, IL, Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Download Now