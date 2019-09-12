|
Marilynn R. Blye, age 76, of Racine, WI passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI.
She was born February 24, 1943 in Waukegan, IL.
Marilynn is survived by a son, Alfred L. Blye and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Dr., North Chicago, IL, Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019