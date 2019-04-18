Marion L. "Perry" Baker of Pickerel passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.Perry was born on September 8, 1933 in Harlan, Iowa to the late Verdie and Gwen (Matthews) Baker.He attended school in Moorhead, IA, where he excelled at basketball and vocal performance. On February 8, 1991 he was united in marriage to Elynore "Ellie" (nee Kotzian) in Waukegan, IL. Ellie preceded him in death on October 7, 2017.Perry was a union electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker Local 150 for over 50 years. He was based in the Waukegan area.Perry served in the US Navy from 1952-1960. He was a 30 year member of the Gurnee American Legion Post 771.He enjoyed NASCAR races, the Chicago Cubs, and watching the grandchildren grow up. Survivors include his son, David (Molly) Baker of Spring Grove, IL; 2 stepdaughters, Julie (Ron) Steffens of Menasha, WI, and Marilyn (Tom) Rissmann of Lake Villa, IL; a stepson, Thomas (Valerie) Strzyz of Pickerel; and 6 grandchildren, Billy, Johnny, Tiffany, Megan, Renee, and Erik.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home in Antigo, WI, with Pastor Dick Kendall officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Military Honors will be presented by local veterans following the service. Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary