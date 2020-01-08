Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle
6401 Gages Lake Rd.
Gurnee, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle
6401 Gages Lake Rd.
Gurnee, IL
View Map
Marion J. Boquist


1926 - 2020
Marion J. Boquist Obituary
Marion J. Boquist, 93, a resident of Gurnee, IL , passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home. She was born November 25, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Henry and Mary Hosp. Marion retired from Big Hollow School after more than 30 years of service. She was a founding member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Gurnee. Marion is survived by her children John (Vicki) Boquist, Susan Boquist, and Patricia Lindsey, her grandchildren Timothy Boquist, Kerry (Christopher) Calhoun, Clint Bunting, Megan (Kevin) Maiworm, Brad (Cody) Lindsey, Jackie (Ryan) Noonan and Mary Lindsey, and her great-grandchildren Adam, Abbey, Jack, Brady, Landry, Gracie, Spencer, Sawyer, Josephine, and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John Boquist. A visitation and funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am with the funeral mass commencing at 11:00am at St. Paul the Apostle 6401 Gages Lake Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. The interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
