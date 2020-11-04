Fisher, Marjorie (Peters), 94, RN, went to be with her Lord November 1, 2020. Born in Zion, IL. Moved to St. Petersburg in 1952. Attended Lake College of Commerce, Waukegan, IL. Received RN Degree from Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago, IL. Served as clinic and office Nurse in Dependents Service at U.S. Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, IL. Worked in four hospitals in St. Petersburg. Retired in 1997 from nursing. Worked for various employment agencies doing clerical. Worked in various church programs with children and youth for 30 years, and also played the piano at Central Bible Church. She assisted husband Ron weekly at the Pier Live TV "Let's All Sing" program. Survivors include son, Douglas Fisher, St. Petersburg, daughter Beverly Powell, St. Petersburg, brother, Robert E. Peters of Zion, IL, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ron, her Father and Mother Robert and Genevieve Peters of Zion, IL sister Carol, and son, Timothy Fisher. There will be a memorial service on Saturday November 7th at Community Bible Church, 6565 78th Ave. No., Pinellas Park, FL 33781. Gee and Sorensen Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Petersburg, FL.





