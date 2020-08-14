Marjory Ann Joanem Rosser was born on March 25, 1967 in Highland Park, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Odette Joanem. At the age of 53, Marjory made her heavenly transition being called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Marjory grew up in Waukegan, Illinois and was quite the scholar graduating from Waukegan West High School as Salutatorian in 1985, then earning the Presidential Scholarship and receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the Gies School of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1989. She would later receive her Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 1993. Marjory held many roles in the corporate sector, but found her life's work at Synchrony Financial serving as the Senior Vice President in Marketing since 2003. In addition to her many talents, she was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., known for cultivating and encouraging high scholastic and ethical standards, and promoting unity and friendship among women.
Marjory met the love of her life, Michael Rosser, and they were married in 1994. During this union of 26 years, they were blessed with three amazing children. They loved each other, shared in precious moments, and enjoyed several adventures together.
Marjory had a great love of theatre and especially musicals. She not only regularly attended live theatre, but also performed in several productions, including Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, Wicked, and The Sound of Music. One of her favorite musicals was Hamilton, and she often listened to and sang along with the soundtrack.
Among her other hobbies, she enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, doing puzzles, and Words with Friends. Marjory loved to make moments special and celebrated events to the fullest. On the day after Thanksgiving, she loved to begin her decorating process for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Every year, her home was completely decorated both inside and out. And her annual Christmas card which included a family portrait and newsletter was enviable.
Marjory was a woman who loved to travel and explore. One of her favorite places was the Napa Valley region in California. She had the gift of being able to connect with people and never met a stranger. She could achieve at anything she set her mind to and did so with excellence. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed entertaining them at her home.
Dedicated to public service, Marjory utilized her servant-leadership skills to pool resources to help those around her. She would often talk of being motivated by Gandhi's idea of "finding oneself by losing oneself in the service of others."
Marjory was an outstanding wife, mother, sister, nurturer, mentor and friend. Her beautiful life, legacy, and love for those around her will forever be remembered.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Michael Rosser; their three beautiful children Gabrielle Lindsey, and twins Kendall Grace and Joseph Michael; her mother Odette Remy Joanem; her siblings Spencer Joanem, John (Jacqueline) Joanem and Jessica Joanem; one niece, Josselyn Joanem, and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers Amozane Dorvil and Anna Thermidore; and her father Joseph Joanem.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be in Roswell, Georgia on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
