Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
For more information about
Marjory Boyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjory Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjory Anna Boyer


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjory Anna Boyer Obituary
age, 98, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Owens of Wildwood, Florida, and three generations of nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong resident of Waukegan, except for several months in Honolulu, Hawaii, and her last year at Rolling Hills Place in Zion, Illinois. She was in retail fashion in Waukegan and Kenosha and in Housekeeping at Libertyhouse in Hawaii. After she retired in 1985, she owned and operated a six-unit apartment building with her husband Everd S. Boyer. She and her husband went on travel adventures to the Iberian Peninsula, Morocco, Japan, the Yucatan Peninsula, Costa Rica, and Antigua. In the last years of her life she went on Caribbean Cruises with her brother and his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the Boyer family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 16 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now