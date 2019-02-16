age, 98, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Owens of Wildwood, Florida, and three generations of nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong resident of Waukegan, except for several months in Honolulu, Hawaii, and her last year at Rolling Hills Place in Zion, Illinois. She was in retail fashion in Waukegan and Kenosha and in Housekeeping at Libertyhouse in Hawaii. After she retired in 1985, she owned and operated a six-unit apartment building with her husband Everd S. Boyer. She and her husband went on travel adventures to the Iberian Peninsula, Morocco, Japan, the Yucatan Peninsula, Costa Rica, and Antigua. In the last years of her life she went on Caribbean Cruises with her brother and his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the Boyer family. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 16 to Mar. 1, 2019