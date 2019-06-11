Resources More Obituaries for Marlene Graham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marlene Graham

Obituary Condolences Flowers When you realize God's purpose for your life isn't just about you, He will use you in a mighty way… Marlene Graham passed away at the age of 87, Friday May 31st at Grangeville Health and Rehab center. Marlene Delores (Bower) Graham was born December 15, 1931 to Henry Royal Bower and Marie Elizabeth Filstead Bower. She grew up and lived her entire life in Waukegan, Illinois. She had great pride for her hometown. After graduating from Waukegan High School she began her first career at Victory Memorial Hospital where she was in charge of the dietitian department. She loved writing diets and taking care of the patients.She and her girlfriends enjoyed attending the dances at Great Lakes Naval Base and there she met a skinny redhead sailor from New York. Leo and Marlene loved to dance and eventually she said yes to Leo's proposal of marriage. The arrival of two daughters made their family complete. After leaving Victory hospital she began working in the Waukegan Public School district as a Librarian. She worked at Washington Elementary School and Clearview Elementary School for many years. Later she took a job at the Waukegan Public Library. She worked diligently to help patrons find a love of reading, helped numerous people with their college research projects and gathered Waukegan historical items. She had a passion for learning and trying new things which she instilled in her daughters and grandchildren. Marlene's passion for service to others showed in her involvement in many groups. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of Christ Episcopal Church, a Sunday school teacher, an altar guild member and a member of the Stephan Ministry. She worked on recording Waukegan history and was a member of the Republican Party. She and Leo loved to travel especially out to Wyoming to work with the Episcopal Church in Ethete. Helping the Arapahoe tribe was a yearly event. Learning about and embracing the Native American Culture was important to both of them. She was also the driving force behind the Waukegan Library trips and the Christ Episcopal Church trips. One of her best memories of working at the library was when author Ray Bradbury would come, visit and read from his books. She taught her daughters and grandchildren to have great passions for their endeavors in their lives and always be lifelong learners. She made sure they had a deep respect for God, country and family. She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Greg) Sonnen, Grandchildren Sarah (Ethan) Remacle, Mary (Nate) Sonnen, Carolyn (Kyle) Groom, Christine Rieger and Philip Alfaro, Stephanie (Mark) Allen, Elizabeth Rieger and son-in-law Daniel Ptasienski. Her brother Wayne (Sharon) Bower and niece Terra (Kevin) Mener and Curtis Mener. Great grandchildren, Jared Sonnen, Cora, Isaiah, Kris, and Olivia Remacle. Michael and Abigail Woodgerd, Claire, Kerry and Colin Groom, Xavier and Katarina Alfaro. She is now enjoying the company of those who preceded her in death. Her parents, Henry and Marie Bower, husband Leo, daughter Cheryl Graham Ptasienski and grandson Daniel Sonnen. In lieu of flowers, Marlene requested memorials be sent in care of Colleen Sonnen, PO Box 250 Cottonwood, Idaho 83522. Books will be bought in her name and given to area schools. A Christian celebration of her life will be at Christ Episcopal Church June 26th. 11:00 am with internment in the garden to follow. "Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, and confusion into clarity. It turns problems into gifts, failures into success, the unexpected into perfect timing, and mistakes into important events. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow." Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 11 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.