Marlene O. Coady, of Zion, IL peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was born September 20, 1934 in Marquette, MI to Leslie and Audrey Anderson. In 1953, she married John Coady in her hometown of Marquette. Marlene shared her compassionate heart with others while working as a CNA in Michigan and later in Illinois at the Midwestern Regional Medical Center and the Zion Nursing Home. Marlene liked working in her garden and decorating her home. She had an abiding love for her country and was a woman of faith. Most of all, she adored her family and loved spending time with them. Her laughter was contagious and will be missed by all that knew her. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, John Coady; children, Sue (Dan) Larsen-Whipple and Steve (Lori) Coady; grandchildren, Jessica (Casey) Roberts, Daniel (Amy) Whipple, Dana Whipple (Travis Knapp), Kimberly (Rob) Jones, Steven M. Whipple, Stephen P. Whipple, Autumn Coady and Emily Coady; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Coady; sister, Audrey "Carol" Glass; brother, Lowell "Bud" Anderson; and grandson, Daniel "Danny" Larsen. Private services will be held at a later date in Marquette, MI. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 3, 2020