|
|
Marlyn Joyce Cook (nee McKean) of Waukegan, Illinois passed away suddenly at the age of 74.
She was born to the late LaMont "Duffy" and Norma McKean, June 1, 1945, in Waukegan, Illinois. Marlyn spent a loving childhood in Winthrop Harbor and Zion, graduating from Zion Benton Township High School in 1963. She received a degree in education from Northern Illinois University in 1967 and later earned a master's degree from the same university.
Marlyn spent her career in Waukegan Public Schools, leaving her positive influence and lasting impact on countless students and colleagues. Her service and commitment to education spanned five decades as a classroom teacher, literacy specialist, and substitute teacher.
Marlyn valued faith and family above all else, devoting herself completely to supporting her loved ones. The thousands of recipients of her beautifully handwritten notes would attest to her skill at communicating sincere love through written correspondence. She was a person of strong conviction and championed causes she believed in. She was an avid reader and committed herself to lifelong learning. She also enjoyed attending church, singing, playing the piano, writing, traveling, baking, attending local high school sporting events, serving her educational sorority (Alpha Delta Kappa), walking her grandpups, and spending time with her cherished granddaughter whom she adored.
God granted Marlyn's prayers to raise her sons into adulthood and see her granddaughter grow into a young woman of faith. Marlyn is survived by her three sons; Ryan (Jill) Cook of Henderson, Nevada, Patrick Cook (Zara Dittman), of Waukegan, Illinois, Shane (Kristin) Cook of Kildeer, Illinois; beloved granddaughter, Gabrielle Cook of Henderson, Nevada; sister, Marsha Keske of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Rich Keske; and sister-in-law, Peggy Cook.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00am at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL 60099. Interment will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago. Visitation will be held at Christ Community Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00-9:00pm and Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00am until time of services. Camp Zion ministries of Christ Community Church has been selected as the recipient of memorial donations in lieu of flowers.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan.
Please sign our online guestbook at
www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019