Marshall C. Miller, 87, of Waukegan, IL, passed away at home, on April 28, 2019, peacefully, and surrounded by family. Marshall was born May 5, 1931 in Illinois to Thaddeus and Elsie Piskulski and grew up in the Brookfield, IL area. Marshall retired from management at Navistar with over 40 years of service. He was a member of The Shriners and the Mini Ts Motor Unit, serving as President of the Lake County Shrine Club for several years. Throughout his life, Marshall was an avid hunter, and enjoyed travelling, gardening, boating, and dancing. Marshall is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Martinovich and Katie (Lee) Moore; grandchildren, Brett (Irene) Eagan and Scott (Zee) Eagan, and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Barbara; parents, Ted and Elsie Piskulski; brother, Norman Miller; and son-in-law, Michael Martinovich. The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00am until 11:00am. Service immediately following. Memorial contributions can be made in Marshall's name, to PAWS Chicago at www.pawschicago.org or PAWS Chicago, 1997 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019