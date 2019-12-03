|
Martha L. Greinke, 95, of Pewaukee, WI passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Martha was born August 26, 1924 to Johan and Bertha Strand. She was a longtime resident of Winthrop Harbor, IL before moving to WI. On April 7, 1945, she married the love of her life, Herman Greinke in Villa Park, IL and together they shared 43 years of marriage. He lovingly referred to her only as "Susie" and rarely called her Martha. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Winthrop Harbor where she sang in the choir with her daughter, Susan. She retired from Jewel Osco in Zion where she worked for many years. Martha was President of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and served in several positions, including President of the Women of the Moose. She was an avid bowler and loved playing Bingo; she loved her cat, Pumpkin, and her dog, Rossa, which was her father's nickname for her growing up. She was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage. Martha is survived by her children, Raymond (Nancy) Greinke, Susan (the late Robert) Anderson, Martin (Brenda) Greinke, Herman (Sandi) Greinke and Robert (Chris) Greinke; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman; twin sister, Margie; sister, Getrude; and brothers, Myron and Johan. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Martha will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Herman, at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 3, 2019