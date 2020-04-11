|
|
Martha Papandreou, died April 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Martha was born in Logga, Greece on September 24, 1932 and came to America with her late husband Zaharias in 1967 along with their children and settled in Waukegan, IL. They had a 44 year marriage, ending with Zaharias's death in 1999. Martha worked at Storey's Formal Men's Wear as the head seamstress for many years and loved her job as her passion was sewing, crocheting and tatting. What she enjoyed most was baking, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She has been a member of the Greek Orthodox Faith all of her life. Martha is survived by her four children Ilias (Anna) Papandreou, Vaggelia (late Milton) Zogiopoulou, George (Lisa) Papandreou and Asamina (James) Drichas; fourteen grandchildren Martha (David) Flores, Jack Papandreou, Kosta Papandreou, Elias Papandreou, Despina (Skordilis) Baggelis, Martha (Nikos) Kotsoronis, Nikos (Meta) Zogiopoulou, Robert Livas, Albert Livas, Zak Livas, Dion Livas, Zaharias Papandreou, George Papandreou and Alex Papandreou; ten great grandchildren David (DJ) Flores III, Marianna Flores, Elias Papandreou, Dino Papandreou, Panagiotis Kotsoronis, Miltiadis Kotsoronis, Marios Zogiopoulos, Rafaela-Nikol Zogiopoulou, Manolis Skordilis and Basiliki Skordili; one great great grand daughter Elianna Flores; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Because of COVID-19 virus restrictions, private services were held. A Celebration of Life/Memorial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Martha to the at www.act.alz.org
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2020