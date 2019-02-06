Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Martha V. Luby, 93, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born July 13, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Martha loved spending time with her family. Martha is survived by her children Jack (Theresa) Kobernick, Patricia, Kim (Karen) Kobernick, Mark (Iryna) Kobernick, Connie (John) Oaf, Donald (Karen) Luby, and Tim (Jacque) Luby, her son-in-law Randy Stey, her grandchildren Paul (Marta), Diana (Matt), Katlin (Keith), John, Erin (Loren), Beth (Shane), Clay (Jessica) Clif, Kelly, Emily, Robert, Jessica (Michael), Amanda, and Melissa, her great-grandkids Hudson, Claire, Dana, Evan, Cadence, Lane, Mason, Cody, and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband of 35 years John W. Kobernick in 1980, her second husband of 29 years, Donald J. Luby in 2013, her daughter Patricia Stey, and her many brothers and sisters. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30a.m. with a funeral service commencing at 11:30a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the service at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Round Lake Fire Protection District. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
