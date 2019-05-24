Marvin Ralph Ward passed away at the age of 60 while fighting a brain injury caused by a heart attack. He passed away peacefully in his home in Southport, Fl on February 22, 2019. He was the eldest of four children to his parents Bessie and Delbert Ward. He has two brothers Dell and Donny Ward, and one sister Robin (Ward) Cliff. When he turned 18 he joined the United States Air Force and retired a MSGT after 20 years of service. His parents were very proud of his accomplishments for the time he served. The Secretary of Defense was also thankful for a courageous act in apprehending an intruder and preventing damage to a C-5 aircraft, one of their most valuable airlift resources. While serving, he met his wife of almost 32 years, Maureen Ward. They have two daughters, Samantha and Gabrielle Ward. He loved being with his family, especially when they went out on their boat. He was a man that could do just about anything he set his mind to. Marvin loved to discover the history of the places he lived, worked and visited.He is survived by his mother, siblings, wife, daughters, nieces and nephews and so many other family members. Marvin, you will be missed by all whose hearts you have touched. Love you always Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 24, 2019