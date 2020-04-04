|
Marvin Kenneth Ryan passed away at age 95 at home on March 19th with his children by his side. He was the kindest of fathers and the cuddliest of grand and great-grandfathers and appreciated by all for his humor and gentle demeanor. Born in Litchfield, Illinois, he grew up on his family's dairy farm. He enlisted in the Navy after high school and served as a radio operator on the USS Thetis Bay during World War II. Marvin and his wife, Ilmi made their home on Rogers Road in Gurnee, where they raised their family. Marvin worked at Johns Manville and then owned Harold's Department Store in Waukegan from 1958-1972. He later retired from Montgomery Ward in Waukegan. He was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Waukegan for many years. After retirement, Marvin and his wife Ilmi travelled and made homes in North Carolina, Florida and Marion, Il. Their final years were spent in Lindenhurst, Illinois with their son, David Ryan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Ilmi, parents, William Earl and Mary Naomi Ryan, and brothers, Maynard and Willard. He is survived by his children Mary-Joan (Mike) Motek, Ann (John) Norman, and David (Sydney) Ryan. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan (Jennifer) Thomas, Cathy (Eric) Franecki, Daniel Norman, Kaylee Norman, Susan Ryan, Tim Ryan, Henry Ryan and four great-grandchildren. The funeral service and burial will be held at a later date in Litchfield, Illinois. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 4, 2020