Mary A. Nolan Mannebach, 86, of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away at home on February 5, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1933 in Chicago, IL to the late Patrick and Julia Flynn.
Mary was a first grade teacher for 40 years and retired in 1990 from Woodland School in Gages Lake, IL. After retirement, she worked as a teacher at Head Start and later taught Kindergarten at St. Patrick's School in Wadsworth, IL for five years.
She was a member of American Business Women's Association, American Federation of Teachers, Woodland Education Association, and a founding member of the Lake Shore Great Dane Club. She loved needlework, painting pictures, and training dogs.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Thomas) Colotti and Mary Clegg (Tad Mullins); 6 grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Ryan, Connor, Sean, and Katy, and several nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Ellen Mannebach (1961), son Mark Mannebach (2010) and 3 siblings, George Nolan (2014), Ellen Walen (2008), and James Nolan (2005).
Visitation and Service will be on Saturday, February 8th 10am to Noon with services at Noon at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020