Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dismas Parish
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Ann (Vettese) Duncan


1938 - 2019
Mary Ann (Vettese) Duncan Obituary
Mary Ann, 81, of Waukegan, IL, passed away on November 9, 2019. Mary Ann (née Stenson) was born June 7, 1938 in Wittenberg, Wisconsin to Victor and Anna Stenson. She graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1956.

Mary Ann worked at VR Wesson/Fansteel and waitressed at the Rustic Manor before being employed at Abbott Laboratories, where she retired from in 2003.

She loved cooking and baking for family gatherings, gardening, and travel.

Mary Ann is survived by her six children: Annette Vettese of Alexandria VA, Christopher Vettese of Waukegan, JoAnn Vettese of Waukegan, Joseph (Karen) Vettese of Harker Heights, TX, Agnes Vettese of Waukegan, Theresa (Dale) Vettese-Zak of Beach Park; two grandchildren, Tamera Vettese and Skyler Zak; three siblings: Rita Hentges, Leroy Stenson and Barbara Stenson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Kenneth Stenson, David Stenson, James Stenson and Lois (Dennis) Anderson.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Dismas Parish, 2600 Sunset Ave, Waukegan. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM. She will be taken for final rest to Wittenberg, Wisconsin at a later date. For funeral info: 847-336-0127 or

marshfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
