Mary Ann was born October 18, 1936 in Waukegan, Illinois. She died peacefully on September 6, 2020 at Thrive of Lake County, Mundelein, Illinois. Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church, and the Catholic Women's Club of Lake County. She worked as a real estate agent in Lake County for many years. Before beginning her career in real estate, Mary Ann ran an in-home daycare. She loved to throw parties, cook, and spend time with her many friends. Mary Ann also liked to play matchmaker which resulted in several very successful matches. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Suzanne, Ginny (Brett), Patti (Phil), Barb, and John; grandchildren, Peggy (Casey), Philip, Ryan (Toni), Mike (Megan), Suzie, and Colin; great-grandchildren, Charley Grace, Claire, Casey, Parker, and Mackenzie; a brother Nick (Jan) Keller, and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by Robert Raiden; and her parents, Ann and Nicholas Keller. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers her family requests a prayer or rosary to be prayed or a small act of kindness to be passed along in her memory. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
