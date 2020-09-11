1/1
Mary Ann Raiden
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann was born October 18, 1936 in Waukegan, Illinois. She died peacefully on September 6, 2020 at Thrive of Lake County, Mundelein, Illinois. Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church, and the Catholic Women's Club of Lake County. She worked as a real estate agent in Lake County for many years. Before beginning her career in real estate, Mary Ann ran an in-home daycare. She loved to throw parties, cook, and spend time with her many friends. Mary Ann also liked to play matchmaker which resulted in several very successful matches. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Suzanne, Ginny (Brett), Patti (Phil), Barb, and John; grandchildren, Peggy (Casey), Philip, Ryan (Toni), Mike (Megan), Suzie, and Colin; great-grandchildren, Charley Grace, Claire, Casey, Parker, and Mackenzie; a brother Nick (Jan) Keller, and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by Robert Raiden; and her parents, Ann and Nicholas Keller. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers her family requests a prayer or rosary to be prayed or a small act of kindness to be passed along in her memory. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 119:76
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved