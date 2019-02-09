Mary Anna Endres, age 84, passed away on January 30, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, CO, for 23 years and was formerly a resident of Wheaton, IL. Mary was gifted with language ability and enjoyed a remarkable career in writing and editing for over 45 years.Mary was born on October 7, 1934, to Edward Endres and Lillian (nee Holmes) in Medford, WI. She attended Waukegan Township High School in Waukegan, IL, graduating in 1953. She attended Northern Illinois University and graduated in 1957. Mary earned her master's degree in English from the University of Chicago and was a teacher at Zion-Benton Township High School in Zion, IL.Mary loved watercolor painting, particularly appreciating botanical art. She also enjoyed gardening and reading and was an avid reader of Christian literature and historical biographies. Mary was a member of Village Seven Presbyterian Church.Mary is survived by her lifelong friend, Janice Burton, the two of them having met in college in 1953. They shared a home and life together as dear friends for 46 years. Mary is also survived by her brother Michael Endres (Christine), former sister-in-law June Endres, nephew Steven Endres (Anne), niece Karen Endres Arvin (Kevin), great nieces Karissa Arvin and Elizabeth Endres, and great nephew William Endres. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 on February 12, at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4055 Nonchalant Circle, Colorado Springs. Interment will follow at North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL, later this spring.Memorials in Mary's name may be made to Village Seven Presbyterian Church Missions Department or to a Christian . Online condolences may be shared at shrineofremembrance.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary