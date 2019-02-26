Mary Anne Barrows Hamilton (nee Edmonds) age 91, of Kenosha, WI passed away at The Manor of Kenosha on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Mary was born Jan. 28, 1928 in North Chicago and lived in Waukegan and Beach Park for many years. She was everyone's favorite, kind, sweet, proud and very generous. Mary was also a hard worker retiring from AraMark as a Foodservice manager. She loved to crochet, work in her garden, play cards and cooked for anyone who came over to visit. Above all she loved her kids and would do anything for them. Mary is survived by her sons, Robert (Catherine) Barrows, Patrick (Kathy) Barrows, Leon Barrows Jr. and Jeffrey Barrows; her daughters, Susan (Terry) Voeller, Linda (Terry) Dodge, Jacqueline Genunzio and Nancy Barrows; 16 grandkids, 23 great grandkids and 5 great great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Irene (nee Sears) and Edward Edmonds; son, Mark Barrows; former husband, Leon Barrows Sr; brothers, Lawrence (Joanne), Andrew (Donna) and Richard (Gail) Edmonds; sisters, Rosella (Art) Boss and Daisy Mooney. Many thanks to the kind, efficient and loyal employees on the South Wing at The Manor of Kenosha. We could not have chosen a better place for mom to live out her final months. Thank you.A visitation will held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11 to 1pm following a service at 1pm at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL. Interment at Ascension cemetery.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the family Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary