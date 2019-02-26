Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Mary Baum
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
116 N. Lake St. (Route 45)
Mundelein, IL
Mary E. Baum Obituary
Visitation for Mary E. Baum (nee Beauvais) 92 of Mundelein is from 9-11 AM Saturday at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass is 11:30 AM Saturday at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45) Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery.She was born May 9, 1926 in Libertyville and died Sunday February 24, 2019 at Warren-Barr in Lincolnshire. Mary was a lifelong member and volunteer of Santa Maria del Popolo Parish in Mundelein. She worked at Carmel High School in Mundelein and also the Corner Health Food Store in Mundelein for many years. She enjoyed bingo, crocheting and knitting and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.Mary is survived by her children Frederick Baum, Ellen (Rob) Hayhurst, Gerard (Janice) Baum, Hope (George) Stewart, Suzanne Savage, Maria (Richard) Wehman, Christopher (Jean) Baum, Bridget Phillips, Anthony (Jeanette Woyner) Baum, her siblings Fr. David Beauvais, Cecile (Dale) Harris, Sr. Anne Beauvais, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn, her husband Fred and grandson Joseph. In lieu of flowers memorials to the at . For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
