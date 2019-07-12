Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Hooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Hooper Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hooper (Renrick), age 86 of Gurnee, IL (formally of North Chicago) passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 5 with family members at her side.

Mary was born in Greenville, South Carolina on August 12, 1932, to George and Queen Ester Renrick.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2222 Argonne Drive. North Chicago, IL 60064. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL.

Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553 please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Download Now