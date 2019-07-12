|
|
Mary Elizabeth Hooper (Renrick), age 86 of Gurnee, IL (formally of North Chicago) passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 5 with family members at her side.
Mary was born in Greenville, South Carolina on August 12, 1932, to George and Queen Ester Renrick.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2222 Argonne Drive. North Chicago, IL 60064. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL.
Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553 please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 12, 2019