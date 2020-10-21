Mary Frances Streed, 94, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion. Mary Fran was born in Indianapolis to Grace and E.A. Patterson. The daughter of teachers, education was a lifelong priority for Mary Fran. She earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in counseling and guidance from Ball State Teachers College and taught at the University of Denver as a Danforth Graduate Fellow.
In college, she was named a Danforth Freshman, which led her to Camp Miniwanca. In turn, all her children, many nieces and nephews, and several family friends also became involved in Camp Miniwanca as both campers and staff.
While working on her master's degree, she was a residence hall director and religious counselor at Ball State. Later she was employed by Indiana University as an area director for the residence halls.
In 1957, Mary Fran married Edward Streed and moved to Waukegan.
Mary Fran was a woman of faith and a strong leader. Much of her life involved First United Methodist Church of Waukegan, where she served in many capacities, including teaching Sunday School, playing in the handbell choir, and teaching Disciple Bible Study. She also served a long tenure as treasurer of United Methodist Women. In addition to her church leadership roles, Mary Fran was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 59 years, a Girl Scout leader, a volunteer at the Waukegan Public Library, and an election judge.
She loved books and read widely, being especially interested in the books her children and grandchildren were reading. This led her to a job as school librarian at Clark School. In her free time, she enjoyed walks and water exercise. Most of all, she took great joy in cradling each of her newborn grandchildren, spending time with them as they grew, and then in turn, holding her great-grandchildren. She loved to bring her flock together for "Streed Days" at Rolling Hills.
Mary Fran is survived by her children, Karen Streed, Laurie (Dan) Coad, Sara (Jeff) Dick, and Jim (Chris) Streed, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Joan Patterson, and brother Jack Patterson.
We want to thank the wonderful staff at Rolling Hill Manor for their kind and dedicated care of our mother for the past 3-1/2 years.
Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085, and designated for UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief).
A celebration of Mary Fran's life will be held at a later date.
.