|
|
Mary (Kristan) Goode, 88, of Gurnee, Illinois died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born July 2, 1931 in North Chicago, IL the eighth child of Joseph and Anna(Kirt) Kristan. She married the love of her life Gerald J. Goode on August 19,1950. Mary was the quintessential mother. She lovingly cared for five children with wisdom and incomprehensible self-sacrifice. In her later years she used her innate ease with numbers while employed at Great Lakes and Mansville Credit Unions.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Metcalf; five children, Mary Lynn (Chuck) Walters of Genoa, IL, Tim (Sue) Goode of Scarborough, Maine, Jerry Goode of Jacksonville, Florida, JoAnn Smoker, of Lake Forest, IL and Dr. Mark Goode of Forest Park, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Robert (Melissa) Walters, Mark Walters, Matt Goode, Kayla Goode, Breanna Goode, Jenna Goode, Brian Goode, Collin Goode, Emily Smoker, Beth Smoker, Grant Goode, Julia Goode and Catherine Goode; two great-grand daughters, Moriah and Lila Walters; and protector and loving friend, Bill Hielscher of Northfield, IL. She was preceded in death by sisters, Katherine Kristan, Grace Kristan, Ann Daluga and Ruth Silvola and brothers, Edward, John and Joseph Kristan.
Her funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL. Visitation will be at the Church from 10-11 before Mass. Burial will be at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 20, 2019