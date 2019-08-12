|
|
Mary H. Weatherly, age 86, of Zion, IL passed away on July 29, 2019 at the Grove of the Lake, Zion, IL. She was born January 4, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Mary is survived by her loving children and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Heritage of Faith Christian Center, 623 N. Kenosha Road, Winthrop Harbor, IL. Pastor Jairus Ruff, Officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. Visitation will be at Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 12, 2019