Mary Hancock
Mary Hancock, 95 years old of Antioch, IL (1968-2020), formerly of Waukegan, IL (1950's-1968) passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born January 4, 1925 in Centenary, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hancock on December 8, 2001. She enjoyed spending time reading the Bible. Mary loved God and was saved by faith in Jesus Christ. She is survived by her son, John P. (Je-Nien) Hancock and their two children, J.R. and Anna.

There will be no public services or memorials at this time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Mary at www.strangfh.com.


Published in News Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
