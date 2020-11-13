Mary Hancock, 95 years old of Antioch, IL (1968-2020), formerly of Waukegan, IL (1950's-1968) passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born January 4, 1925 in Centenary, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hancock on December 8, 2001. She enjoyed spending time reading the Bible. Mary loved God and was saved by faith in Jesus Christ. She is survived by her son, John P. (Je-Nien) Hancock and their two children, J.R. and Anna.
