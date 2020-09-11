1/1
Mary J. Earl
1943 - 2020
A Time to Be Born… on April 5, 1943, Mary J. Earl (affectionately known as "Grandma and Memaw") was born to the union of S.B. and Catherine Gaines in Hartwell, Georgia. She was one of fifteen children.

A Time to Be Planted and Bloom… Mary attended school in Georgia before relocating to Illinois, where she was a graduate of Waukegan High School. Mary retired after serving 30 years in food service with the Great Lakes Naval Station. Mary was a faithful and longtime member of Christian Valley Missionary Baptist in North Chicago, Illinois.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mose Earl, Jr. on September 7, 1963.

Mary was a very caring and giving person. She had an open heart to all around her. She will be truly missed but never forgotten by the people who knew and loved her.

A Time to Celebrate and Rest… Mary peacefully made her transition home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

A Time to Reflect… Mary leaves to cherish her memories, four children: Wesley Earl, Douglas Earl, Wendy Earl, Victor (Shelly) Earl; eleven grandchildren: Anisha (Gale Jr.) Young, Tiffany (Keith) Webb, Jamarqese Perkins, LaJennice Earl, Deana Bollenbacher, Gregory Swane, Dasia Earl, Destiny Earl, Cathy Nash, D'Andre Moton, Alexander Mose Earl; seven great-grandchildren: Amari Earl, Gale Young III, Jayceon Moton, Layla Nash, Joshua Metcalf, Jr., Courbin Harris, Aaliyah Young; two brothers, Samuel B. (Elaine) Gaines, and Otis D. (Cassandra) Gaines; five sisters: Pearl L. Heard, Geneva Hunt, Vernette Turner, Annette Gaines, and Christine Taylor; Godchildren, Alkefe Patterson and Nakia Ashbury; two special friends, Lorraine Patterson and Ruthie Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents S.B Gaines and Catherine Gaines; brothers: Billy Gaines, Bobby Gaines, Jupere Gaines, Julius Gaines, and Kendell Gaines; sisters, Faye Evans and Florine McKinley; her youngest son, Stevenson Earl; Godson, Arthur Loud, Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Rosetta Earl.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 2690 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Anthony Morgan, Sr., Officiating. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M.

Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com


Published in News Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
12
Interment
North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery
